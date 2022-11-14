State seeks public input on eating disorders, treatment options Workgroup to hold virtual meeting on Nov. 28
Are you struggling with an eating disorder? Have you or someone you care about struggled to find care for an eating disorder? The Eating Disorders Workgroup, chaired by the Department of Mental Health, wants to hear from you.
Please join the workgroup for a virtual meeting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 to share your experiences with seeking and receiving care for you or a loved one. Suggestions for improving treatment options in Vermont are also welcome. Public input will be shared with Vermont’s health care providers, lawmakers, and school systems.
For those unable to attend the Nov. 28 meeting, share your thoughts with the department at AHS.DMHCommunications@vermont.gov. All communications will remain confidential unless you provide permission to use your name.
