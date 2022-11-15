To the editor: Windsor senators, senator-elect thank voters, urge continued communication
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 15, 2022 | Comments 0
We’ll be working, across party lines when possible, on demanding issues like public health, including the details of protecting reproductive liberty, the deepening addiction epidemic, mental health, and the long-term effects of the pandemic (inflation, the worker shortage, loss of school time, and continuing threats of infection).
We’ll continue to address public safety including reasonable gun safety. We’ll work to address the economic pressures facing Vermont families; affordable housing, health care and childcare and more equitably available telecommunications. We refuse to let inclusion and equity become “last year’s issue.” We recognize that, as important as this list is, all of our efforts are moot unless we respond adequately to the overarching existential issue of global warming.
To properly represent you we need to hear from you. Please stay in touch. And, again, thank you.
Sincerely,
Sen. Dick McCormack (rmccormack@leg.state.vt.us)
Sen. Alison Clarkson (aclarkson@leg.state.vt.us)
Rep./Senator-elect Becca White (rwhite@leg.state.vt.us)
Windsor District
Filed Under: Commentary • Letters to the Editor
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.