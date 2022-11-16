State opens public ‘forum’ on FY 2024 budget

© 2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The state of Vermont has opened a web page to receive comments on the development of the state budget for the 2024 fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

A press release from Commissioner of Finance & Management Adam Greshin, pointed to 32 V.S.A. § 306(d) which says Vermont’s governor is required to “develop a process for public participation in the development of budget goals, as well as general prioritization and evaluation of spending and revenue initiatives.”

According to the press release, members of the public with thoughts, comments or suggestions regarding the development of the FY 2024 budget are invited to participate via an online survey or through a comment page.

The Department of Finance and Management provides a nine page Powerpoint presentation for the public to review.