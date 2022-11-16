Winter Pop-Up Market returns to S. Derry on Saturday
Press release | Nov 16, 2022 | Comments 0
The Winter Pop-Up Market in South Londonderry will return from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 19 at the historic Londonderry Depot Station, 34 West River St., off Route 100 south.
Available this week will be hot food and locally made crafts.
This community-led market is sponsored by the Friends of the West River Trail and will be open at the same time every Saturday from Nov. 19 through Dec. 17, featuring different vendors each weekend. For more information contact Kyle Cohen at klc0319@gmail.com.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.