Winter Pop-Up Market returns to S. Derry on Saturday

The Winter Pop-Up Market in South Londonderry will return from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 19 at the historic Londonderry Depot Station, 34 West River St., off Route 100 south.

Available this week will be hot food and locally made crafts.

This community-led market is sponsored by the Friends of the West River Trail and will be open at the same time every Saturday from Nov. 19 through Dec. 17, featuring different vendors each weekend. For more information contact Kyle Cohen at klc0319@gmail.com.