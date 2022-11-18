Elinor K. Jones, 79, of Ludlow

Ludlow

E

linor K. Jones, 79, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow.

She was born on June 4, 1943 in Walpole, N.H., to the late Guy and Edith (Metcalf) Jones.

Elinor enjoyed many things such as dancing, walking, listening to music, reading and doing crossword puzzles. She took pride in maintaining her home and yard. When traveling, she would collect refrigerator magnets from each state that she visited. She loved helping people and being social. Her children, grandchildren, cats and dogs were her greatest love and she cherished them beyond anything else.

She is survived by her children: Kelly Parent; Wendy Ciufo and her husband Tom; Martin Ingalls; and Scott Renfro and his wife Reiko. She is also survived by her siblings: Elwin “Sonny” Jones; Gloria Cass; and Ralph “Butch” Jones and by her former husband Joe Renfro.

She was predeceased by her daughter Stacy Ingalls and her siblings: Virginia “Ginny” Wornick; Betty Roberts; Dennis Jones; and Bonnie Hesse. She was also predeceased by former husband Paul Ingalls.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at the Westminster New Cemetery, 111 Kurn Hattin Road in Westminster, with Rev. Gerry Piper officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Elinor’s memory to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156, or by clicking here.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements.