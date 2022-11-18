W

orld-renowned pianist Carolyn Enger will bring Mischlinge Exposé to the First Universalist Parish of Chester, 211 North St., at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Mischlinge Exposé sheds light on a little-known aspect of the Holocaust. “Mischlinge” is a derogatory Nazi term used for those who were neither fully Jewish nor fully Aryan.

This multimedia performance is an interweaving of video and audio testimony from Carolyn’s godmother and father, both labeled Mischlinge, with music by composers from the salon period who converted to Christianity before the war.

The program also draws on works that address questions of racial identity, both during and after the war, vividly illustrating what it was like to be branded between identities in the first half of the 20th century.

Enger has performed in venues as nationally familiar as Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, and as far away as the National Gallery of Oslo and the Felicja Blumenthal Center in Tel Aviv. Her 2013 Naxos recording of music by Ned Rorem, Piano Album I, was selected as one of “Best in Classical Recordings” by The New York Times.

Proceeds from this performance will benefit the Chester-Andover Family Center and the First Universalist Parish of Chester. A $10 donation per person is suggested.

For more information contact chestervtuu@gmail.com.