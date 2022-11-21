Wednesday, Nov. 16: Andover’s ‘High Bridge’ re-opens on time.
News Analysis: Next steps for GMUSD after bond defeat.
Chester Planning Commission meeting to explore housing problems.
Volunteers, donations sought for annual Chester-Andover Senior Christmas Dinner.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Christmas tree sales — and a visit from Santa — in Grafton

| Nov 21, 2022 | Comments 0

Fresh-cut Vermont-grown trees await their new homes.

Once again, the Grafton Fire/Rescue Auxiliary will be selling fresh-cut Vermont-grown trees from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4.

Look for the trees on display by the Phelps Barn at the Grafton Inn, right in the center of Grafton village, 92 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Scholarship Fund.

Decked out for the holidays and with a variety of happenings for the annual “Christmas in Grafton” event on Saturday, the always picturesque Grafton village will have a special guest that day, regardless of the weather.

Arriving at 11:30 a.m. and escorted by a fire engine, Santa Claus will be touring the village, stopping to greet children as he goes along.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.