Christmas tree sales — and a visit from Santa — in Grafton

nce again, the Grafton Fire/Rescue Auxiliary will be selling fresh-cut Vermont-grown trees from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4.

Look for the trees on display by the Phelps Barn at the Grafton Inn, right in the center of Grafton village, 92 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Scholarship Fund.

Decked out for the holidays and with a variety of happenings for the annual “Christmas in Grafton” event on Saturday, the always picturesque Grafton village will have a special guest that day, regardless of the weather.

Arriving at 11:30 a.m. and escorted by a fire engine, Santa Claus will be touring the village, stopping to greet children as he goes along.