District governor visits GM Interact Club

n Monday, Nov. 7, Rotary District 7870 District Gov. Randell Barclay visited the Chester Rotary Interact Club at Green Mountain Union High School to discuss its participation in the KIVA program.

Interact is a Rotary-sponsored high school leadership program that adheres to the Rotary International motto of “Service Above Self.” KIVA is an international nonprofit with a mission to expand financial access to help underserved communities thrive. The organization does this by crowdfunding loans and unlocking capital for the underserved, improving the quality and cost of financial services, and addressing the underlying barriers to financial access around the world.

Through KIVA’s work, students can pay for tuition, women can start businesses, farmers are able to invest in equipment and families can afford needed emergency care.

Barclay highlighted communities around the world that do not have or are underserved by traditional banking opportunities. Crowd sourcing micro-loans can be provided through KIVA to support water sanitation, a healthy environment, sustainable agriculture, and many other endeavors that improve the quality of life of people around the world. He shared that for as little as a micro-loan of $25, Interact students help fund the acquisition of breeding stock by a farmer on another continent looking to support her family.

Chester Rotary Club has donated $500 to the GM Rotary Interact Club to provide initial micro-loan funds for the students to invest and reinvest.

If you would like to know more about Chester Rotary, meetings are held every Thursday at 7:30 a.m. at The Fullerton Inn. Alternatively, contact Bill Dakin at 802-875 3456 or Ian Montgomery at 802-875 5446.