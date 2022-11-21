Londonderry Christmas Bazaar set for Dec. 3

T

he annual Christmas Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Second Congregational Church, 2051 N. Main St. (VT Route 11), Londonderry.

Handmade wreaths, as well as crafts and gift items, will be available to purchase, and lunch will be served. A “cookie walk” will also be featured.

For more information please call the church office at 802-824-6453.