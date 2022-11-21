To the editor: Heritage Deli opens Tuesday, Wednesday for pre-made deli, bakery items

To our loyal customers: We at the Heritage Deli, 642 VT Route 103 S in Chester, would like our customers to know that we have stopped taking pre-orders for desserts for Thanksgiving.

However, the bakery will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Wednesday, Nov. 23 offering pre-made deli case and bakery items only — including pastries, pies, desserts, rolls, lasagna, quiche and salads on a first-come, first served basis.

Thank you and Happy Thanksgiving!

Michele Wilcox

The Heritage Deli

Chester