To the editor: Heritage Deli opens Tuesday, Wednesday for pre-made deli, bakery items
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 21, 2022 | Comments 0
To our loyal customers: We at the Heritage Deli, 642 VT Route 103 S in Chester, would like our customers to know that we have stopped taking pre-orders for desserts for Thanksgiving.
However, the bakery will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Wednesday, Nov. 23 offering pre-made deli case and bakery items only — including pastries, pies, desserts, rolls, lasagna, quiche and salads on a first-come, first served basis.
Thank you and Happy Thanksgiving!
Michele Wilcox
The Heritage Deli
Chester
Filed Under: Commentary • Letters to the Editor
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.