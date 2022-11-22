Andover Select Board agenda for Nov. 28
Shawn Cunningham | Nov 22, 2022 | Comments 0
The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Nov. 28 at the Town Office, 953 Andover Weston Road and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007 The meeting ID is 869 021 5007 and the passcode is 146374
Below is the board’s agenda:
1. Call Meeting to Order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes of November 14th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Meeting schedule
B. Contract with Windsor County Sheriff – discussion
6. Old Business:
A. Lovejoy Brook farm
B. Website update
C. Reappraisal
D. Budgeting
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Ford F550 – discuss any offers
B. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Correspondence.
9. Financial Orders.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 12/12/2022, 6:30 p.m.
Filed Under: Andover Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.