Andover Select Board agenda for Nov. 28

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Nov. 28 at the Town Office, 953 Andover Weston Road and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007 The meeting ID is 869 021 5007 and the passcode is 146374

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of November 14th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Meeting schedule

B. Contract with Windsor County Sheriff – discussion

6. Old Business:

A. Lovejoy Brook farm

B. Website update

C. Reappraisal

D. Budgeting

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Ford F550 – discuss any offers

B. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 12/12/2022, 6:30 p.m.