Vermont Professionals of Color seeks to put more BIPOC people on nonprofit boards
The new Civic Engagement Listings page is designed to increase visibility of nonprofit board- and other civic engagement opportunities to BIPOC to fill a much needed representation gap. The page will feature:
- The unique opportunity to explore open board and civic positions across the state of Vermont, which is home to more than 6,000 non-profit organizations.
- Resources on the roles and responsibilities of board members, as well as the benefits of sitting on a board.
The Civic Engagement Listings are accessible by clicking here.
The Vermont Professionals of Color Network is an organization built to advance the economic, professional, and social prosperity of all Black, Indigenous and People of Color in Vermont.
