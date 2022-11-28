Denmark folk duo Gangspil joins Nordic Harmoni for a holiday concert on Dec. 9

N

ordic Harmoni will usher in the holiday season with a concert featuring traditional Swedish songs at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at Second Congregational Church, 2051 N. Main St. (VT Route 11), Londonderry.

Nordic Harmoni will be joined by two of Denmark’s leading folk musicians. Gangspil, featuring Sonnich Lydom on accordion and harmonica and Kristian Bugge on fiddle, performs old dance tunes and songs from every corner of their country, from rural islands like Læsø to Copenhagen, including a few of their own compositions.

Their lively performances include everything from wild polkas and jigs to lyrical waltzes, fiery reels and happy hopsas, as well as the exotic “Sønderhoning” dance tunes from the island of Fanø and long-forgotten songs from all over the country.

Gangspil has toured intensively and played more than 120 shows in North America since 2015. In 2016, they received the “Tradition Award” at the Danish Music Awards (Danish Grammy). Gangspil brings audiences on an entertaining journey through Danish folk traditions using music, as well as humor and stories from their years on the road.

The evening will also include a Lucia pageant and refreshments.

For more information, contact Carl-Erik Westberg at 802-824-6578 or e-mail vartland@comcast.net. Nordic Harmoni’s Facebook page can be found here.