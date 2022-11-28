‘Giving Tuesday’ at Grace Cottage Hospital
After Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday, a worldwide day of philanthropy during the season of gratitude, which falls on Nov. 29 this year.
Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital in Townshend asks its friends and neighbors to help it cross the finish line and raise $50,000 for a much-needed expansion of its Hospital Emergency Department. With an uptick in Emergency Department visits, this project is crucial to improve patient privacy and security.
Grace Cottage has received its Act 250 permit and is scheduled to begin construction on the 17-foot by 42-foot addition during the first week of January. The Emergency Department will remain fully open throughout the construction process. A well-marked temporary entrance will be located in the glassed-in Nessel Pavilion on the south side of the hospital.
To donate, call 802-365-9109 or click here. Checks payable to Grace Cottage with “Giving Tuesday” on the memo line can be sent to PO Box 1, Townshend, VT 05353.
