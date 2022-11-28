St. Luke’s hosts annual Christmas Market Dec. 3

C

elebrate the holiday season joyfully by visiting St. Luke’s Christmas Market: Culinary Classics & Crafts to Go! The event will take place in Willard Hall at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St. (Route 11 W) in Chester, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

This event is open to the public and will feature a special pickup time of 9:30 to 10 a.m. for those who order items in advance.

At the market, shoppers may choose from a host of delicacies: frozen soups and meals, baked goods, homemade jams and preserves, handmade chocolates in designer tins and sweet and salty treats.

Holiday decorations – including live evergreen sprays and arrangements – decorated candles, and other artistic or handmade creations, plus a variety of nutritious treats for pets, will provide appealing gifts. Special items this year are authentic English chunky orange marmalade, real English mincemeat for pies or tarts, and authentic English Christmas pudding. A traditional favorite for varied treasures, jewelry, and practical items may be found at Grandma’s Attic.

New this year is artwork – including original paintings – that would make a unique addition to someone’s house. For a partial listing of available frozen soups, meals, cakes, and specialty items, click here. To secure your favorite items, please order in advance by contacting Lillian Willis (lbwillisct@comcast.net, 802-875-1340) or Eileen Widger (twidger@sbcglobal.net, 802-875-4604).