TRSU Board agenda for Dec. 1

The Board of Directors of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 01 at the Ludlow Elementary School’s Professional Development Room, 45 Main St. in Ludlow and over Zoom.

To access via Zoom: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85756476936| Phone: 646-876-9923.

Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order

A. Roll Call

II. Approval of Agenda:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. November 03, 2022, Regular Meeting Action

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:

VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link

IX. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Policies, Second Read

A.1. (E11) Education Records

A.2. (G16) Special Education Policy

B. FY24 Budget

X. NEW BUSINESS:

XI. PUBLIC COMMENT:

XII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:

A. Jan. 5, 2022, 6 pm Art room at Cavendish Town Elementary and Zoom

XIII. Board Self Evaluation Discussion

XIV. Adjournment Action