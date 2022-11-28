Wednesday, Nov. 23: Blaze destroys Chester home, displacing family of eight.
Chester board hears from attorney about STR ordinance.
Volunteers, donations sought for annual Chester-Andover Senior Christmas Dinner.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

TRSU Board agenda for Dec. 1

| Nov 28, 2022 | Comments 0

The Board of Directors of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 01 at the Ludlow Elementary School’s Professional Development Room, 45 Main St. in Ludlow and over Zoom.

To access via Zoom: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85756476936| Phone: 646-876-9923.

Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. November 03, 2022, Regular Meeting Action

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:

VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link

IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Policies, Second Read
A.1. (E11) Education Records
A.2. (G16) Special Education Policy
B. FY24 Budget

X. NEW BUSINESS:

XI. PUBLIC COMMENT:

XII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
A. Jan. 5, 2022, 6 pm Art room at Cavendish Town Elementary and Zoom

XIII. Board Self Evaluation Discussion

XIV. Adjournment Action

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Education NewsTwo Rivers Supervisory Union agenda

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.