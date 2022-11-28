TRSU Board agenda for Dec. 1
The Board of Directors of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 01 at the Ludlow Elementary School’s Professional Development Room, 45 Main St. in Ludlow and over Zoom.
To access via Zoom: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85756476936| Phone: 646-876-9923.
Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. November 03, 2022, Regular Meeting Action
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Policies, Second Read
A.1. (E11) Education Records
A.2. (G16) Special Education Policy
B. FY24 Budget
X. NEW BUSINESS:
XI. PUBLIC COMMENT:
XII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
A. Jan. 5, 2022, 6 pm Art room at Cavendish Town Elementary and Zoom
XIII. Board Self Evaluation Discussion
XIV. Adjournment Action
