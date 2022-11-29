Public listening sessions coming to Ludlow on substance misuse

The Black River Area Community Coalition is capturing 100 stories on the issues and trends around substance misuse in the communities of Ludlow, Chester, Plymouth and Mount Holly.

Five listening sessions will be held at Java Baba’s, 57 Pond St., Ludlow on the following dates:

Wednesday, Nov. 30 , 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 , 8 to 10 a.m.

, 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 , 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 , 8 to 10 a.m.

, 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Residents are invited to chime into this conversation over a cup of coffee with Lauren Ingersoll, BRACC’s project coordinator.

What kind of substance issues are you hearing about in your area?

What can we do as a community to address this?

These listening sessions provide an opportunity for individuals to speak informally about the problems that face their community. Through this campaign, BRACC hopes to collect information that will help to identify current priority issues around the use of drugs and alcohol, where these problems are happening and who is being impacted.

If you are coming through town, stop by for a free hot drink to share your thoughts, stories and ideas. For more information e-mail lauren@braccvt.org.