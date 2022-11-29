Springfield Holiday Loyalty Program runs through Dec. 31
Shop local this season and win. Plaid Friday, Nov. 25, marked the official kick-off of the 5th Annual Springfield Holiday Local Loyalty Program.
The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce brings this fun, collaborative program to the community again this year. With so many area merchants participating in the rewards stamp program, there are plenty of opportunities to fulfill your holiday shopping needs in the neighborhood.
Get your Local Loyalty Card at any participating merchant listed below and earn a stamp for every $5 or $10 that you spend. Each of these businesses will feature a unique raffle prize. Enter your filled card in the raffle of your choice. The shop-local campaign runs through Dec. 31; raffle winners will be drawn in January.
2022 Local Loyalty Program Stamp Card Participants:
- Bibens Ace Hardware
- Black River Coffee Bar
- Black River Kwik Stop
- Black Rock Steakhouse
- Boccaccio’s Salon
- The Copper Fox
- Crown Point Pub
- The Dance Factory (raffle only)
- Edgar May Health & Recreation Center
- Gallery at the VAULT
- HB Energy Solutions (payments at 132 Bridge St.)
- Hill Top Grooming
- Joe’s Discount Beverage
- Shannon’s Upscale Resale
- Springfield Farmers’ Market (Dec. 10 Holiday Market)
- Springfield Food Co-op
- Tina’s Hallmark
- Vermont Beer Makers
This year’s “Friends of the Program” sponsors are Cota & Cota, HB Energy Solutions, Whidden Law Office, LLC and Your Hometown Classic Hits WCFR.
Call 802-885-2779 or contact alice@springfieldvt.com with any questions. See the Facebook page for more information about participating businesses and their raffle prizes, as well as ongoing program news.
