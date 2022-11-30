Derry rescue squad recognizes service with awards
Press release | Nov 30, 2022 | Comments 0
© Telegraph Publishing LLCThe Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad held its annual banquet and awards ceremony at the Burr and Burton Mountain Campus in Peru on Sunday Nov. 13. With 51 people attending, the organization – which serves the towns of Andover, Jamaica, Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, South Londonderry, Stratton, Weston and Windham – gave out a number of awards.
In recognition of the contributions made to the squad in non-EMS roles, Honorary Member Awards were presented to Dale Malekoff, Tim Goodwin, Pam Frothingham, Melissa Hart, and Esther Fishman.
Mike Gayda and Birgit Sutter-Davis were recognized for becoming members of the 500 Call Club. Doug Friant and Bruno Licata received Lifesaving Awards recognizing that their timely actions were directly responsible for saving the life of a patient.
The William J. Cobb, Sr. Memorial Award was presented to Jeff DiStasio for his outstanding work to improve communications between LVRS members and EMS-Fire Dispatch.
The squad’s first official call was in June 1964 and since that date its members have responded to 19,300 calls with 698 calls between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.
Want to help? The squad can train you as an ambulance driver or you can take certification or licensing courses for EMS positions. You can also help by donating. Contributions fund the squad’s medical supplies, equipment, fuel and training materials. For more information go to: www.londonderryrescuevt.org
'Hillary Dahlstrom, Master of Ceremonies presenting Jeff DiStasio with the William J. Cobb, S. Memorial Award
Memorial Award
