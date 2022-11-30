Sign up now for Dec. 10 Chester-Andover Senior Christmas dinner

S

ign up now to reserve your spot or meal for the 46th annual Chester-Andover Senior Christmas Dinner, which will take place at noon on Saturday, Dec. 10 in the cafeteria at Green Mountain Union High School, 716 VT-103, Chester.

As in years past, this full turkey dinner with all the fixings will be accompanied by desserts made by the Ladies of Andover.

This free and fun gathering is a thank you to senior residents of Chester and Andover, and was started by a small group of community members who wanted to ensure that area seniors were able to enjoy a proper Christmas meal and camaraderie.

Many area businesses and individuals have always come forward with support by paying for the meals, helping with cooking, serving and delivering meals.

Reservations are required so sign up by calling Pat Budnick at 802-376-6643 or Chester Town Hall at 802-875-2173.

Please include: