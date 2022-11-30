Sign up now for Dec. 10 Chester-Andover Senior Christmas dinner
Cynthia Prairie | Nov 30, 2022 | Comments 0
As in years past, this full turkey dinner with all the fixings will be accompanied by desserts made by the Ladies of Andover.
This free and fun gathering is a thank you to senior residents of Chester and Andover, and was started by a small group of community members who wanted to ensure that area seniors were able to enjoy a proper Christmas meal and camaraderie.
Many area businesses and individuals have always come forward with support by paying for the meals, helping with cooking, serving and delivering meals.
Reservations are required so sign up by calling Pat Budnick at 802-376-6643 or Chester Town Hall at 802-875-2173.
Please include:
- Your name.
- Your telephone number.
- How many meals you are seeking.
- For those not eating in: Your delivery address or the time you will pick up.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 40 years. Cynthia has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland, and has won numerous state awards for her reporting. As an editor, she has overseen her staffs to win many awards for indepth coverage. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.