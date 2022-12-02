© 2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

hester Town Manager Julie Hance announced Monday the hiring of Chester Police Lt. Thomas E. Williams as the town’s new Chief of Police effective Dec. 14, 2022 with the retirement of the current Chief Rick Cloud.

Williams’ appointment was made following a nationwide search and a review process by a panel of seven community members that included Hance, two select board members, the superintendent of schools, a member of the business community, a representative of the police union and a member of Chester’s younger generation. In addition, the town utilized the expert counsel of former South Burlington Police Chief Trevor Whipple who now works with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, Chief Cloud and retired state police Col. Jim Baker.

Williams has been in law enforcement for 33 years, serving 31 years in the Vermont State Police including patrol commander at the Rockingham Barracks and detective senior sergeant and fire investigator.

After retiring from the VSP, Williams spent a year and a half as a part time officer with the Chester department and was promoted to lieutenant in April of this year. Williams, his wife Adrienne and their children have been a part of the Chester community for 18 years.

“Chester has hit a home run with this appointment. Tom brings not only extensive experience and knowledge to the position, but a true passion for bringing law enforcement and the community together in positive ways,” said Hance. “Finding a good replacement for chief positions in Vermont and in these current times is increasingly difficult. Chester not only found a new chief, we got the cream of the crop.”

Select Board chair Arne Jonynas agreed saying, “Tom brings a wealth of experience to the position with a heartfelt connection to our community. We are extremely fortunate to have him. Thank you to the volunteers who interviewed and helped to form this decision.”

“I would like to thank Chief Richard Cloud for his over 30 years of service in law enforcement, 20 of those years here in Chester,” said Hance. “Chief Cloud has influenced the lives of so many in our community and throughout the State of Vermont particularly with his involvement in a variety of youth programs and in the Vermont Police Canine Association. Thank you for your service, sacrifice and protection. I wish you and Dutch the best in your well-earned retirement.”