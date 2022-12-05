Chester Select Board agenda for Dec. 7

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To join the meeting via Zoom, click here.

Below is its agenda

1. Approve Minutes from the Nov. 16, 2022 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Ted Brady, Executive Director VLCT

5. Short Term Rental Ordinance

6. Andover Assessment

7. 2023 General Fund Budget Review

8. SEVCA Board of Directors Appointment: Elizabeth Cresci

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Adjourn