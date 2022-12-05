Chester Select Board agenda for Dec. 7
The Chester Telegraph | Dec 05, 2022 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To join the meeting via Zoom, click here.
Below is its agenda
1. Approve Minutes from the Nov. 16, 2022 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Ted Brady, Executive Director VLCT
5. Short Term Rental Ordinance
6. Andover Assessment
7. 2023 General Fund Budget Review
8. SEVCA Board of Directors Appointment: Elizabeth Cresci
9. New Business/Next Agenda
10. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.