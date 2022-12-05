League of Women Voters continues its speaker series on ‘Impact of Climate Change on Vermont’

The League of Women Voters of Vermont, in partnership with Kellogg-Hubbard Library, presents the second in its 2022-2023 Lecture Series on The Impact of Climate Change on Vermont at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

This installment examines its effect on the personal, economic and ecological levels, closing with action that has been taken and what can be done individually and as a community.

This program includes a panel discussion of Impacts of Climate Change on Agriculture and Ecology. The panel, moderated by Tom McKone, will focus on the effects of climate change on Vermont landscapes.

Panelists include Jillian Liner of Vermont Audubon; Jim Shallow of the Nature Conservancy; Abbie Corse of the Corse Farm Dairy and VT Climate Council; and Josh Faulkner, UVM and VT Climate Council. The program will be hosted via Zoom and is open to the public. Attendance is free, but registration is required.