Robert Anthony Csanadi, 81, of Weston, passed away on Nov. 25, 2022 at the Haynes House of Hope in Granville, N.Y., following a brief illness.

Robert was born on April 12, 1941 in Bridgeport, Conn., the son of Anthony, F. Csanadi and Margaret E. Baksay Csanadi.

He attended and graduated from Boston University. He was a realtor with Trask and Waite Realtors in Londonderry for many years.

Robert was an avid sportsman, particularly enjoying skiing, fishing and shooting skeet. He also enjoyed piloting his own plane.

Robert was predeceased by his wife Carolyn Finnerty Csanadi. He is survived by four brothers: Timothy J. Csanadi (wife Joy), Gary J. Csanadi, Thomas A. Csanadi and Randolph L. Csanadi. He is also survived by his aunt, Irene Baksay, and his nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Robert’s memory to the Mountain Valley Health Center, 38 Vt. Route 11, Londonderry, Vt. 05148.

At Robert’s request, there will be no services. Burial will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert M. King Funeral Home. 23 Church St., Granville, N.Y. 12832.

