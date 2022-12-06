Andover Select Board agenda for Dec. 12

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Dec. 12 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Andover-Weston Road and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007 The meeting ID is: 869 021 5007 and the passcode is 146374.

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of November 28th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public

may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Annual appointment of Zoning Board members – Joe Fromberger

B. Draft Revised Zoning Regulations – Joe Fromberger

6. Highways / Garage:

A. Ford F550 – open bids

B. Road Commissioner’s report

7. Old Business:

A. Website update

B. Budgeting

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Executive Session for the purpose of discussing employee compensation for FY 2023/24.

11. Adjourn.