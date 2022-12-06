Andover Select Board agenda for Dec. 12
The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Dec. 12 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Andover-Weston Road and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007 The meeting ID is: 869 021 5007 and the passcode is 146374.
Below is the board’s agenda:
1. Call Meeting to Order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes of November 28th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public
may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Annual appointment of Zoning Board members – Joe Fromberger
B. Draft Revised Zoning Regulations – Joe Fromberger
6. Highways / Garage:
A. Ford F550 – open bids
B. Road Commissioner’s report
7. Old Business:
A. Website update
B. Budgeting
8. Correspondence.
9. Financial Orders.
10. Executive Session for the purpose of discussing employee compensation for FY 2023/24.
11. Adjourn.
