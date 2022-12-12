FIFA Championship Match to be screened in Ludlow Dec. 18
Admission is free. The auditorium is located on the second floor of Ludlow Town Hall, 37 S. Depot St.
In announcing this ambitious program, Scott Stearns, FOLA’s activity director, said, “This is a major first for both FOLA and the town of Ludlow. We’re just happy that we were able to make this great sporting event available to everyone in Ludlow and the surrounding area.”
Call 802-228-3287 for more information.
