Wednesday, Nov. 23: Blaze destroys Chester home, displacing family of eight.
Chester board hears from attorney about STR ordinance.
Volunteers, donations sought for annual Chester-Andover Senior Christmas Dinner.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

FIFA Championship Match to be screened in Ludlow Dec. 18

| Dec 12, 2022 | Comments 0

Photo provided.

Following lengthy negotiations with FIFA, the international professional soccer organization, Friends of Ludlow Auditorium has acquired the rights to show the final round of the FIFA 2022 World Cup match live from Qatar at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Admission is free. The auditorium is located on the second floor of Ludlow Town Hall, 37 S. Depot St.

In announcing this ambitious program, Scott Stearns, FOLA’s activity director, said, “This is a major first for both FOLA and the town of Ludlow. We’re just happy that we were able to make this great sporting event available to everyone in Ludlow and the surrounding area.”

Call 802-228-3287 for more information.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts Life

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.