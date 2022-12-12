FIFA Championship Match to be screened in Ludlow Dec. 18

F

ollowing lengthy negotiations with FIFA, the international professional soccer organization, Friends of Ludlow Auditorium has acquired the rights to show the final round of the FIFA 2022 World Cup match live from Qatar at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Admission is free. The auditorium is located on the second floor of Ludlow Town Hall, 37 S. Depot St.

In announcing this ambitious program, Scott Stearns, FOLA’s activity director, said, “This is a major first for both FOLA and the town of Ludlow. We’re just happy that we were able to make this great sporting event available to everyone in Ludlow and the surrounding area.”

Call 802-228-3287 for more information.