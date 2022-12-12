GNAT-TV invites public to “Spread Holiday Cheer” this holiday season
GNAT-TV will hold a special “Spread Holiday Cheer Day” on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Make an appointment to visit the GNAT-TV Studio, 6738 VT Route 7A, Sunderland, to record your message of holiday cheer.
“What better way to spread positivity,” says Dawn Santos, GNAT-TV’s Distribution and Outreach Coordinator, ” With all of the hustle and bustle of the season, it is a perfect time to take a few minutes to share a message of thanks and holiday cheer with your neighbors.”
“Spread Holiday Cheer” is open to individuals, nonprofits, town governments, community groups and local businesses in GNAT-TV’s service area. Your message will be shared on its cable TV channels and digital platforms.
Messages can be in written, or in still photo or video form. Simply record a video message on your phone or contact us to film a message via Zoom. We can even come to you. If you cannot make that day or would like to submit your own message, including photos and/or written text, please send an email. Call 802-362-7070 with any questions or for advice on how to “Spread Holiday Cheer.”
Messages will appear on Comcast Channels 1074, 1084 and 1094, as well as our digital networks: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Roku, Apple TV and gnat-tv.org throughout the holiday season.
