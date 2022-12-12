To the editor: Last date for planning commission Citizens’ Poll

The Chester Planning Commission Citizens’ poll will be closing out on December 31. The town will benefit from having as many citizens as possible complete this poll before that time and we are asking any Chester residents, property owners, renters or business managers who haven’t had a chance to complete the poll to please do so before the end of this month.

This link will take you to the poll which takes less than ten minutes to complete: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3QMZXDV

The Town of Chester thanks you!

Sincerely,

Chester Planning Commission