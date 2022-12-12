To the editor: Last date for planning commission Citizens’ Poll
Cynthia Prairie | Dec 12, 2022 | Comments 0
The Chester Planning Commission Citizens’ poll will be closing out on December 31. The town will benefit from having as many citizens as possible complete this poll before that time and we are asking any Chester residents, property owners, renters or business managers who haven’t had a chance to complete the poll to please do so before the end of this month.
This link will take you to the poll which takes less than ten minutes to complete: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3QMZXDV
The Town of Chester thanks you!
Sincerely,
Chester Planning Commission
Filed Under: Commentary • Letters to the Editor
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 40 years. Cynthia has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland, and has won numerous state awards for her reporting. As an editor, she has overseen her staffs to win many awards for indepth coverage. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.