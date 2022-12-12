Whiting Library Board of Trustees agenda for Dec. 13

The Whiting Library Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 13 2022 in the library’s Community Room at 117 Main Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87303387574 and use the passcode 230134

Below is the board’s agenda

Call to order

Additions to the agenda

Update on a few items.

Approve minutes from previous meetings

Review and approve strategic plan (had never been approved by previous board)

Director and Youth Services report

Treasurer’s Report

Public Comment

Adjourn