Whiting Library Board of Trustees agenda for Dec. 13
The Chester Telegraph | Dec 12, 2022 | Comments 0
The Whiting Library Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 13 2022 in the library’s Community Room at 117 Main Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87303387574 and use the passcode 230134
Below is the board’s agenda
Call to order
Additions to the agenda
Update on a few items.
Approve minutes from previous meetings
Review and approve strategic plan (had never been approved by previous board)
Director and Youth Services report
Treasurer’s Report
Public Comment
Adjourn
