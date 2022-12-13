CAES students say thanks to Chester Rotary

CHESTER-ANDOVER 1st GRADERS SAY THANKS WITH HANDMADE CARDS: First graders at Chester-Andover Elementary School recently sent thank you cards to members of the Rotary Club of Chester in appreciation for the personalized beginning reading books that were were distributed to each student. The Rotary Club has sponsored this project for at least 20 years.

