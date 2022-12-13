Christmas season kicks off with a weekend of events
Cynthia Prairie | Dec 13, 2022 | Comments 0
By Cynthia Prairie
Saturday was a busy day in Chester starting in the morning at the First Universalist Parish in the Stone Village, which hosted a Holiday Craft Fair, Bake Sale & Fine Art Show of artwork by the members of the Stone Village Art Guild. Smiling shoppers were attracted by the fine crafts and artwork.
By noon, volunteers preparing the annual Chester-Andover Senior Christmas Dinner were ready to begin serving the hundred or so diners filtering in the cafeteria at Green Mountain High School. The event, which had been on Covid hiatus, returned this year thanks to organizer Pat Budnick, who pulled together a village of people to cook donated turkeys and fixings and serve the meals to the hungry crowd.. The dinner also featured the much loved desserts from the Ladies of Andover. Following lunch, volunteers delivered meals to those unable to attend.
Late in the afternoon, Chester held its own tree lighting when Santa visited the Green escorted by Chester Police.
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 40 years. Cynthia has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland, and has won numerous state awards for her reporting. As an editor, she has overseen her staffs to win many awards for indepth coverage. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
