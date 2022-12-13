DOC probes death of Windsor man in custody
Jack Martin died at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Sunday afternoon after being admitted to the hospital on Friday, Dec. 9.
According to the DOC, Martin reported difficulty sitting upright while in his cell at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland on Friday morning. Vermont DOC and medical staff called for emergency medical services, and Martin was transferred to Rutland Regional Medical Center.
Vermont DOC notified Vermont State Police and the Defender General’s Prisoners’ Rights Office of the death per state law and protocol, and will conduct separate investigations into the death in conjunction with the Vermont DOC’s administrative and medical reviews.
The circumstances surrounding Martin’s death are not considered suspicious at this time.
Martin was held without bail in DOC custody since Oct. 11, 2022 on charges of heroin possession, assault and robbery. He was also held on a warrant from the Grafton County, N.H., Sheriff’s Department for heroin possession.
