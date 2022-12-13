GMUSD Board agenda for Dec. 15

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 15, 2022 at the Green Mountain High School library and via Zoom. To join the meeting remotely go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85863233984

Below is the board’s agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER (2 min):

A. Roll call

II. Approval of Agenda (2 min): (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES (5 min):

A. November 17, 2022, Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (10 min):

V. STUDENT REPORTS (10 min):

VI. NEW BUSINESS:

A. New Hire – 1.0 Librarian GMUHS(5min)

B. New Hire – 1.0 2nd Grade Teacher/Long term substitute(CTES)

C. Policies, First Read (5min)

1. F36, Students who are Homeless

2. F37. Section 504 and ADA Grievance protocol

3. F35, Prevention of Sexual harassment as Prohibited by Title IX

4. E5, non-discriminatory Mascots and School Branding

VII. Old Business

A. Policies, Second Read (5 min)

1. E11, Electronic Communication

2. G16, Special Education Policy(required)

B. Facilities Renovation (5min)

C. After School Program Staffing Update (5min)

VIII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

A. Superintendent Report (5 min)

B. Principal Report (5 min each)

C. Curriculum Reports (5 min)

IX. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT(5min)

X. FINANCIAL UPDATE (5 min):( View Financial Report)

XI. COMMITTEE REPORTS (5 min)

A. RVTC

B. TRSU Board

C. PD/Early Release

XII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 VSA §313(a)(1)(B)

Discussion of section 18.2 of the current teacher bargaining agreement concerning the board’s discretion to offer early retirement incentives.

XIII. PUBLIC COMMENTS (5 min):

XIV. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: (5 MIN)

XV. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:

XVI. NEXT MEETING DATE (5 min):

A. Finance Committee, December 20, 2022, GMUHS LLC and Zoom

B. GMUSD Regular Meeting, January 19, 2023, GMUHS LLC and Zoom

XVII. Board Self Assessment (5 min)

XVIII. ADJOURNMENT: