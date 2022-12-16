Public invited to Advent and Christmas services at St. Luke’s Episcopal in Chester
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St., Chester, invites members of the public to celebrate Advent and the days surrounding Christmas.
- Sunday Dec. 18: 3 to 4:30 p.m., Lessons and Carols. This annual service of nine lessons and carols is based on the same service from King’s College in Cambridge, England. Come, sing along, listen to the oft-told story and prepare for the true meaning of Christmas – a celebration of Christ’s birth.
- Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve: 7 to 8 p.m., Carol Sing; 8 to 9 p.m., First Eucharist of Christmas. This joyous, candlelight service is a most beautiful way to welcome in the celebration of Christ’s birth.
- Sunday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day: 10 to 11 a.m, Holy Eucharist and a quiet contemplative service.
