Aldis E. Thayer, 90, of Chester

A

ldis (Aldy) E. Thayer, age 90, left this life to be with his Lord on Dec. 11, 2022 in Shelburne after a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Aldy was born on Jan. 5, 1932 in Irasburg to Harry I. and Lottie (Elliott) Thayer. He was a longtime Chester resident.

The family farmed in Irasburg and Coventry, moving to Springfield in 1942. Aldy was miserable in the “big” mill town and hired himself out as a farmhand so he could live in Coventry while attending school for three more years.

He returned to Springfield for high school, graduating in 1950, after which he enlisted in the Army. He married Mildred Eddy in 1951 and soon after shipped out to serve in Germany during the Korean War. After the Army, he and Mildred settled in Chester, where they raised their family. He worked for Woodbury Florist, the Vermont Army National Guard, Holmes Transportation, St. Johnsbury Trucking and the Weston Bowl Mill. He volunteered as a firefighter, rope tow operator, ski patrolman, driver for Chester Cares and Deacon and Sexton at Chester Congregational Church.

After retirement he and Mildred enjoyed traveling in their RV and seeing the country with friends. Aldy had a soft spot in his heart for animals and adored his dogs. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, skiing, playing cards and dancing. Right to the end, Aldy maintained his trademark, goofy sense of humor.

Aldy is survived by his daughter Patricia Carpenter (Paul) and his son Alan Thayer (Mamie Hale), six grandchildren and their spouses and 18 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Arbors, Cynthia Thayer, Irene Saulnier, and Ken and Shirley Barrett for their kindness during Aldy’s illness.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Chester. Burial will be at Simonsville Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VFW Post 771, 191 River St., in Springfield, VT 05156 or the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, VT 05495. You can also donate to the VCAA by clicking here.