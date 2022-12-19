Green Mountain Gardeners create holiday magic for locals who are housebound

A

t their recent annual Boxwood Holiday Tree workshop, members of the Green Mountain Gardeners created and decorated 30 tabletop trees for the homebound.

Together with the Wantastiquet Rotary Club, Second Congregational Church and Weston Women’s Club, the homebound and needy receive the boxwood trees, cookies and poinsettias to brighten their holidays.

The GMG topped off its contribution to the community with a donation of $150 to Neighborhood Connections and a large box of canned goods for the Neighbors Pantry.

For more information on Green Mountain Gardeners and the opportunity make a difference in the community, please click here.