Green Mountain Gardeners create holiday magic for locals who are housebound

| Dec 19, 2022 | Comments 0

The Green Mountain Gardeners with their arrangements, pictured clockwise from rear left are: Martha Dale, Maureen Brandt, Helen Hamman, Mary Fader, Ruth Ann Barrick, Elsie Smith, Jeanne DeMovick, Barbara Wells, Linda Saarnijoki, Barbara O’Donnell and May Bigelow, Peg Mole, Carolyn Badger, Linda Lennox, Cheryl Edwards, Bonnie Johnson, and Gay Church.

The Green Mountain Gardeners with their arrangements, pictured clockwise from rear left are: Martha Dale, Maureen Brandt, Helen Hamman, Mary Fader, Ruth Ann Barrick, Elsie Smith, Jeanne DeMovick, Barbara Wells, Linda Saarnijoki, Barbara O'Donnell and May Bigelow, Peg Mole, Carolyn Badger, Linda Lennox, Cheryl Edwards, Bonnie Johnson and Gay Church.

 

At their recent annual Boxwood Holiday Tree workshop, members of the Green Mountain Gardeners  created and decorated 30 tabletop trees for the homebound.

Together with the Wantastiquet Rotary Club, Second Congregational Church and Weston Women’s Club, the homebound and needy receive the boxwood trees, cookies and poinsettias to brighten their holidays.

The GMG topped off its contribution to the community with a donation of $150 to Neighborhood Connections and a large box of canned goods for the Neighbors Pantry.

For more information on Green Mountain Gardeners and the opportunity make a difference in the community, please click here.

