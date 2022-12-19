Green Mountain Gardeners create holiday magic for locals who are housebound
Press release | Dec 19, 2022 | Comments 0
At their recent annual Boxwood Holiday Tree workshop, members of the Green Mountain Gardeners created and decorated 30 tabletop trees for the homebound.
Together with the Wantastiquet Rotary Club, Second Congregational Church and Weston Women’s Club, the homebound and needy receive the boxwood trees, cookies and poinsettias to brighten their holidays.
The GMG topped off its contribution to the community with a donation of $150 to Neighborhood Connections and a large box of canned goods for the Neighbors Pantry.
For more information on Green Mountain Gardeners and the opportunity make a difference in the community, please click here.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.