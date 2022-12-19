Wednesday, Dec. 14: Chester board adopts short-term rental ordinance .
Christmas season kicks off with weekend of events.
DOC probes death of Windsor man in custody.
FOLA to screen World Cup Final on Sunday
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Kurn Hattin

| Dec 19, 2022 | Comments 0

Santa  aka Philip Malazarte and Mrs. Claus aka  Pamela Johnson-Spurlock brought gifts to Kurn Hattin in Westminister on behalf of the Rotary Club of Chester.

Amid much excitement, on Thursday, Dec. 15, Santa and Mrs. Claus, accompanied by several members of the Chester Rotary Club of Chester, as well as Mary Beth Culver of the Kurn Hattin staff, distributed gifts to the children at Kurn Hattin Home for Children in Westminster.

Later, the children and staff enjoyed pizza that also was provided by members of Chester Rotary.

Each year for more than two decades, the Chester Rotary has been collecting funds from its members and buying individual gifts for the children at Kurn Hattin. Often, these are the only Christmas presents that the children receive.

Kurn Hattin is a year-round, charitable residential and day program, home and school serving children ages 5 to 15 years from throughout the Northeast. It was founded in 1894 and now has a 280-acre campus.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.