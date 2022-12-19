Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Kurn Hattin

A

mid much excitement, on Thursday, Dec. 15, Santa and Mrs. Claus, accompanied by several members of the Chester Rotary Club of Chester, as well as Mary Beth Culver of the Kurn Hattin staff, distributed gifts to the children at Kurn Hattin Home for Children in Westminster.

Later, the children and staff enjoyed pizza that also was provided by members of Chester Rotary.

Each year for more than two decades, the Chester Rotary has been collecting funds from its members and buying individual gifts for the children at Kurn Hattin. Often, these are the only Christmas presents that the children receive.

Kurn Hattin is a year-round, charitable residential and day program, home and school serving children ages 5 to 15 years from throughout the Northeast. It was founded in 1894 and now has a 280-acre campus.