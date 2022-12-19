Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Kurn Hattin
Later, the children and staff enjoyed pizza that also was provided by members of Chester Rotary.
Each year for more than two decades, the Chester Rotary has been collecting funds from its members and buying individual gifts for the children at Kurn Hattin. Often, these are the only Christmas presents that the children receive.
Kurn Hattin is a year-round, charitable residential and day program, home and school serving children ages 5 to 15 years from throughout the Northeast. It was founded in 1894 and now has a 280-acre campus.
