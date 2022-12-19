SAPA TV to host 5th annual 24 hours of Christmas films, cartoons
Viewers in Springfield, Weathersfield and Chester, as well as in Charlestown, N.H., are welcomed to spend the day with 1964’s Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, the 1959 Mexican production Santa Claus, and a host of classic cartoons, all of which have entered the public domain.
The marathon will run on SAPA’s Public Channel (Comcast 1077, VTel 160); local Christmas programming will air at the same time on SAPA’s Government/Educational Channel (Comcast 1087, VTel 161). Sunday religious programs will air at their usual times, but on the Government/Educational Channel.
Viewers outside of SAPA’s service area can watch online here.
