Bonnie & Lew Watters’ works on display at SVAC

860 Southern Vermont Arts Center Dr

hester doll artist Bonnie Watters has her last remaining edition of Destry Doll on display at the fall/winter member exhibit of the Southern Vermont Art Center,ive in Manchester.

Watters is ending her 54 years of doll artistry since she is no longer able to sew. Destry was created in 1985 and continued to be a favorite with children and adult collectors in her classic category of original cloth dolls.

You can view Destry here.

The Lone Apple Tree photographs of Lew Watters, Bonnie’s husband and caregiver, will also be displayed at SVAC. It will represent four seasons, three years, hundreds of exposures, and countless hours of digital editing. Some of Lew Watters’ works can be viewed here.

The current SVAC exhibit runs through Feb. 5, 2023. Member works in all media are for sale.