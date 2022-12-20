Chester Select Board and Water Commissioners agendas for Dec. 21
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. Following the Select Board meeting, the Water/Wastewater Commissioners will meet. Below are their agendas.
Select Board Agenda
1. Approve Minutes from the December 7, 2022 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Chester Community Garden; License Agreement
5. Statement of Inclusion
6. Whiting Library Budget Discussions
7. 2023 General Fund Budget Review
8. Sign Loan Documents (Late Addition to Agenda)
9. Health Officer Re-Appointment
10. New Business/Next Agenda
11. Adjourn
Water and Wastewater Commissioners Agenda
1. Citizens Comments
2. 2023 Water Budget Review
3. 2023 Sewer Budget Review
4. Adjourn
