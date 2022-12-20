Chester Select Board and Water Commissioners agendas for Dec. 21

Wednesday, Dec. 14: Chester board adopts short-term rental ordinance .
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. Following the Select Board meeting, the Water/Wastewater Commissioners will meet. Below are their agendas.

Select Board Agenda

1. Approve Minutes from the December 7, 2022 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Chester Community Garden; License Agreement

5. Statement of Inclusion

6. Whiting Library Budget Discussions

7. 2023 General Fund Budget Review

8. Sign Loan Documents (Late Addition to Agenda)

9. Health Officer Re-Appointment

10. New Business/Next Agenda

11. Adjourn

Water and Wastewater Commissioners Agenda

1. Citizens Comments

2. 2023 Water Budget Review

3. 2023 Sewer Budget Review

4. Adjourn

