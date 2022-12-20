Chester Select Board and Water Commissioners agendas for Dec. 21

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To join the meeting via Zoom, click here . Following the Select Board meeting, the Water/Wastewater Commissioners will meet. Below are their agendas.

