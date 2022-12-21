Andover Select Board agenda for Dec. 27

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Town Office, 953 Andover Road, and via Zoom.

To join via Zoom, click here. Meeting ID: 869 021 5007 and Passcode: 146374

The Tuesday, Dec. 27 date is a change from regular meetings. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of Dec. 12th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Tax maps – discuss proposal

6. Old Business: A. Reappraisal – discussion with the Listers; B. Draft Revised Zoning Regulations – discussion, next steps; C. Budgeting

7. Highways / Garage: A. Loader – discussion of replacement; B. Keck barn (Weston Andover Road) – safety discussion; C. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, Monday, 01/09/2023, 6:30 p.m.