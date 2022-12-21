Vermont State Parks seeks public input for Parks Modernization Study

Vermont State Parks is seeking public input as part of a modernization study that is under way.

This study will provide a comprehensive assessment of the state park system, including park amenities, operations, maintenance, revenue and program delivery. It will identify key challenges and resources needed to maintain core services and enhance offerings to meet current and future demands.

Nate McKeen, director of State Parks said, “Throughout the years, with considerable public support and prudent management, Vermont State Parks have weathered societal changes and economic challenges of all sorts. Now, as we approach the 100th anniversary of Vermont state parks in 2024, and as park visitation continues to increase, this study will help us create a road map for the future of our state parks.”

The Department of Forests, Parks & Recreation is seeking public input and feedback about the park system, its infrastructure, programming, prices and innovations. Input is being collected via a link on the state parks’ web page and consist of three ways to provide feedback: a community forum for open dialogue, a category-based ideas page and a short survey. Additional information about the study and timeline is also available. Input will be collected through Feb. 15, 2023.

McKeen continues, “The parks enrich the quality of life for Vermonters and visitors, and contribute significantly to community prosperity, tourism, and the outdoor recreation economy. Because of this vital role state parks play in Vermont, we really encourage everyone to share their thoughts and ideas with us as we help to build a better park system for all.”

Vermont State Parks staff is working collaboratively with park and recreation professionals from BerryDunn, a national consulting firm.

The study is scheduled to be completed by early spring, with a final report being issued in May 2023.