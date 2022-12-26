LWV speaker series on Impact of Climate Change on Vermont continues Jan. 11

T

he League of Women Voters of Vermont, in partnership with Kellogg-Hubbard Library, presents the third installment of its five-part 2022-2023 Lecture Series on The Impact of Climate Change on Vermont at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

This program includes a panel discussion on Climate Change and Social Justice. The panel, moderated by Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, will focus on the social justice aspects of climate change.

Panelists include Kashka Orlow, advocate and private consultant, participating with Vermont’s Climate Council on the Just Transitions subcommittee addressing connections between social equity and climate issues, and Judy Dow, the executive director of Gedakina, a multigenerational organization that supports Indigenous youth, women and families across New England. Gedakina helps to reclaim and preserve cultural traditions, such as gardening, basketry and beading.

The program will be hosted via Zoom and is open to the public. Attendance is free, but registration is required.