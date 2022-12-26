Springfield Hospital Hearts of Hope campaign brings in $9,000

Springfield Hospital and its volunteers thanks all those individuals that supported this year’s Hearts of Hope campaign. The Hearts of Hope campaign is an opportunity to remember, and honor loved ones, friends, or co-workers in a very special way, while supporting Springfield Hospital.

Individuals who contributed $15 or more have a handmade heart ornament placed on the Hearts of Hope holiday tree. Each ornament has the name of an individual that the donor wishes to remember or honor. Over 250 ornaments were on display at the hospital. All the ornaments have now been sent to the donors or their honorees so they may display them in their homes.

The Hearts of Hope Committee members include volunteers Barbara Bye, Linda Feddersen, and Marcia Manner. The ornaments were made by Chrissy Bedard, Brenda Buswell, Pat Graves and Sandy Peplau.

This year, the campaign will support Springfield Hospital’s 2022-2023 Annual Giving Campaign. Our generous donors continue to send funds for this campaign and to date, we have raised over $9,000.