To the editor: With adoption of Declaration of Inclusion, time for GM to jettison Chieftain logo

It was wonderful to hear the Chester Select Board consider and adopt a Declaration of Inclusion

on Wednesday evening. I was so encouraged to hear the supportive dialogue from most select board members.

Having been involved in the Springfield DOI committee several months ago myself, I can appreciate the amount of work and collaboration that goes into creating this document. The Declaration of Inclusion that was developed by the committee was wonderful, well written and intentional. It was clear a lot of work went into it.

I was encouraged to hear the board discussion around using this as a reflection piece to return to when it is time to make decisions that could affect others, especially marginalized populations. Additionally, two board members reflected openly and honestly about their own privilege and personal experiences that further emphasized the importance of this statement.

As mentioned at the meeting, the Declaration of Inclusion is a common vision for making everyone feeling like they belong in Chester.

It is a very positive step, and it is wonderful that so many towns in Vermont are adopting similar declarations. In light of this conversation, I hope that Chester will now look at the Green Mountain High School mascot with the same vision. This is the most obvious and highly visible example of direct harm being done to marginalized people in our town.

Discriminatory school mascots are also against the law since passage of S.139, a law to eliminate discriminatory school branding, by the Vermont Senate in July. The timing of this declaration is ironic, because GMUHS has not changed its

mascot, despite the requirement to do so before Jan. 1, 2023. The Chieftain mascot is still being used – as evidenced on the athletics website, handbook and in local stores. I hope the school board will now reconsider complying with this law by adopting a new mascot, so that our schools are, in fact, inclusive and safe places for all students in our town.

Again, thank you to the Chester Declaration of Inclusion Committee for their hard work, and the Select Board for considering and adopting this important declaration that will make Chester a nicer place for anyone who lives in or visits our town.

Deborah Velto

Springfield