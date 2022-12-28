Rt. 121 closure in Saxtons River postponed til next week
Shawn Cunningham | Dec 28, 2022 | Comments 0
By Shawn Cunningham
© 2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC
Due to last week’s snowstorm, the scheduled closure of Rt. 121 in Saxtons River has been postponed to Jan. 3.
The closure is part of the repair of bridges on I-91 and involves the placement of a crane on the roadway below the bridges. It is expected to last until Jan. 20, 2023.
The detour from Saxtons River involves taking Back Westminster Road to Westminster Street to access I-91 or Rt. 5 near Allen Brothers and the opposite to return.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.