Rt. 121 closure in Saxtons River postponed til next week

Dec 28, 2022

By Shawn Cunningham
Due to last week’s snowstorm, the scheduled closure of Rt. 121 in Saxtons River has been postponed to Jan. 3.

The closure is part of the repair of bridges on I-91 and involves the placement of a crane on the roadway  below the bridges. It is expected to last until Jan. 20, 2023.

The detour from Saxtons River involves taking Back Westminster Road to Westminster Street to access I-91 or Rt. 5 near Allen Brothers and the opposite to return.

