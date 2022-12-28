TRSU Board of Directors agenda for Jan. 5
The Board of Directors of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5 at the Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here. You can also phone in at 646-876-9923. Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order:
A. Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. December 01, 2022, Regular Meeting Action
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Policies,Second Read
A.1. (E11) Electronic Communications Use & Retention Discussion/Action
A.2. (F35) Prevention of Sexual harassment under Title 1X Discussion/Action
A.3. (F36) Students who are Homeless Discussion/Action
A.4. (F37) Section 504 and ADA Grievance protocol for students and staff Discussion/Action
A.5. (E5)Non-discriminatory mascots and rebranding Discussion/Action
B. FY24 Budget Discussion/Action
X. NEW BUSINESS:
XI. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:
XII. PUBLIC COMMENT:
XIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
