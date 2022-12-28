TRSU Board of Directors agenda for Jan. 5

The Board of Directors of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5 at the Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here . You can also phone in at 646-876-9923. Below is its agenda.

