Andover Select Board agenda for Jan. 9

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at Andover Town Office, 953 Andover Road, and via Zoom. To access via Zoom click here. Meeting ID: 869 021 5007 and Passcode: 146374.

Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of December 27th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. Highways/Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

6. Old Business:

A. Reappraisal – NEMRC proposal

B. Draft Zoning Regs

C. Budgeting

7. Correspondence.

8. Financial Orders.

9. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, Monday, 01/23/2023, 6:30 p.m.