Cavendish Select Board agenda for Jan. 9
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 06, 2023
The Cavendish Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday January 9th, 2023, in the meeting room at the Town Office at 37 High Street in Cavendish
Below is the board’s agenda
1. Call the meeting to order
2. Approval of Minutes from December 12th, 2022
3. Adjust agenda
4. Hear Citizens
5. Select Board to discuss Sheriff’s Department Services. (Ryan Palmer present for discussion)
6. Discussion regarding the possible adoption of the ‘Energy Chapter’ to the Town Plan.
7. Consider Appointment of ARPA Committee Members.
8. Review of new ‘Common Level of Appraisal’
9. Select Board to consider a 1st Class Liquor License for ‘Smokin’ Bowls LLC’
10. Town Manager Report
11. Other business
12. Adjourn
