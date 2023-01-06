Jackknifed tractor trailer closes slushy Grafton Road
Shawn Cunningham | Jan 06, 2023 | Comments 0
By Shawn Cunningham
© 2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC
The driver was uninjured.
According to Chester Fire Chief Matt Wilson, firefighters who were called to the crash found that the truck was carrying hazardous materials and had to don breathing gear before opening the trailer to see if anything was leaking.
“The load was actually very well secured within the vehicle, thank God, so nothing mixed together to cause damage,” said Wilson. “We stabilized the vehicle and had to stay until they have it back on the road in case it breaks apart while they’re” recovering the truck.
Chester Police Chief Tom Williams told The Telegraph that when the truck jackknifed, the trailer swung around, passing the cab, and pulled the truck into the ditch facing south and uphill.
A’s Auto & Truck of Brattleboro worked to recover the truck, which was driveable, and backed the rig down to the intersection with Popple Dungeon Road.
The Grafton Fire Department assisted with traffic control on the south end of the wreck until the Chester firefighters finished hazmat operations and could take over traffic. Eight Chester firefighters worked on the scene and there were no injuries.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.